StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,473,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.