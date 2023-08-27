StockNews.com Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

