Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

