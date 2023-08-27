Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in August

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSUMY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

