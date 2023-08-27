Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMTOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 8,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

