sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $986,611.92 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,057,624 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

