SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Cap of $137.08 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $137.08 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,557,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,013,804 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

