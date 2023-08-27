Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,877 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

