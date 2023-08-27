Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.