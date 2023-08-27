Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.34 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $437.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.42. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

