Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $93.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

