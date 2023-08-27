Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

