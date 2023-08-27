Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,997.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,873.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

