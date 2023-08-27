Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

