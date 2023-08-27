Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 61,688 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

