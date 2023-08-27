Synthetix One Day Volume Reaches $13.85 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $560.55 million and $13.85 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00008019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 323,181,251 coins and its circulating supply is 269,121,362 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

