Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SYYYF. Peel Hunt downgraded Synthomer to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 187 ($2.39) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of SYYYF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

