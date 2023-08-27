T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $96.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

