Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

TAIPY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.