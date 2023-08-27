Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tantech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TANH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 5,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,848. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

