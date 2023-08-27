Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of -0.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

