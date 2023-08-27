Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Shares Acquired by Kim LLC

Kim LLC grew its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 2.98% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TGAA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,723. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

