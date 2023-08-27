TD Cowen Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. Fortive has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.