TD Cowen Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

