TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 255.1% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TCCPY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,322. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical.

