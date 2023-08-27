Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

