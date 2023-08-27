Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 172,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

