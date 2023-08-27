Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the July 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 232,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,460. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.