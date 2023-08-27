Terra Price Tops $0.41 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $148.60 million and $10.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002411 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 358,958,566 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.