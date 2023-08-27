Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

