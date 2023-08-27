THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 76.2% in August

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
