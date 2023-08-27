THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 76.2% in August

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THC Biomed Intl Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

See Also

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

