The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.20.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 171,818 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

