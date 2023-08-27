The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $314,740,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.