The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 7,265,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

