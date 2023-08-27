The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGNF stock remained flat at $53.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

