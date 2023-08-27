The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 810,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.