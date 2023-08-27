Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.59. 749,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,200. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.02 and its 200 day moving average is $544.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

