Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,191. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

