Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 97.6% in August

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the July 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 567,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,726. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

