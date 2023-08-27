Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.11 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00005660 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 billion and $23.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,027.96 or 1.00080397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42574829 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $28,793,526.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.