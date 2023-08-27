Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,562,959 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,562,959 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 3.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $131,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,286. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.