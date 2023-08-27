Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 219,737 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,737 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $200,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,174,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,518 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,810,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.69.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.39 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

