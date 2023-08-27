Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 45,991 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,991 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $277,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

PG stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.54. 3,541,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.