Toronto Dominion Bank Has $262.74 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267,967 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 7.72% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $262,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. 3,173,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,870. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $114.16 and a 52 week high of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.