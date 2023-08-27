Toronto Dominion Bank Has $325.54 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 174,349 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $325,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 172.58%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.