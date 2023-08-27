Toronto Dominion Bank Has $532.42 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331,743 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $532,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,534,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

