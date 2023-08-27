Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,761,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870,573 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $154,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 94,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. 5,461,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

