Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 107,420 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $165,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

