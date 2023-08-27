Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,333,045 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,116,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,333,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.20% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $143,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,244. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.