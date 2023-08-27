Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,112,557 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,864,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,112,557 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.73% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,056,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.0% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

